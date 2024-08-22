National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.28.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

