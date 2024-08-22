National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$106.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.38.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$92.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$109.96.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.28%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

