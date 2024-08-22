National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.59) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.62) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NG opened at GBX 985.80 ($12.81) on Thursday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 935.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 996.98. The stock has a market cap of £48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,792.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.59), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,286,723.60). Also, insider Andrew Agg purchased 18,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.28) per share, for a total transaction of £178,746.75 ($232,259.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 19,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

