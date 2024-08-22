National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Head to Head Analysis

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) and National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rent the Runway and National Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 5 3 0 2.38 National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

73.1% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Rent the Runway has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Waste Management has a beta of -1, meaning that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and National Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -35.15% N/A -34.45% National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rent the Runway and National Waste Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $299.00 million 0.17 -$113.20 million ($30.05) -0.46 National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Waste Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent the Runway.

Summary

Rent the Runway beats National Waste Management on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering. It also engages in the software development and support activities. Rent the Runway, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About National Waste Management

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

