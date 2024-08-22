Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Justin Jacobs purchased 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,606.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

