NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.39) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 420 ($5.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 343.57 ($4.46).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.84). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,829.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

In related news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,999.27). Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.