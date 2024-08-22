Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 3.9%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $768.62 million, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,790,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $9,170,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nayax by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.