Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Declares Dividend of $0.42

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $17.01.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

