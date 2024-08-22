Needham & Company LLC Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $160.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.59. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

