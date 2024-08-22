Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.84.

ZM stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,666.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $283,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

