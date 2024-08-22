Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

XRAY stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

