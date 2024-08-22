Neil Glat Acquires 25,000 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

fuboTV Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.03 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.