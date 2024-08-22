Neil Kumar Sells 27,389 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,843,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

