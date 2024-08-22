NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NEO opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 2.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NeoGenomics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 280,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

