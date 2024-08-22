NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) VP Samuel Yount Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $935.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after buying an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

