Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Purchases 2,170,291 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 2,170,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,646.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nerdy stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $188.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nerdy by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,910 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,846,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 471,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nerdy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 224,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 286.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 192,635 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

