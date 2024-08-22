Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 13,791 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX opened at $697.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $300.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

