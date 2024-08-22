NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTST. Wedbush initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 235.2% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,967,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after buying an additional 4,187,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 627,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,806,000 after purchasing an additional 383,240 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

