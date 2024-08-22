Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,240.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,798 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

