Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nevro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nevro from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nevro by 345.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Nevro by 84.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

