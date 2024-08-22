New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
GBR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.34.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.