New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

GBR opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.