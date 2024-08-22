New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.19. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 132,618 shares trading hands.

New Found Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $592.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 348,520 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of New Found Gold by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

