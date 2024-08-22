New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Sean William Keating Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00.

New Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.54. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares increased their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.61.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.