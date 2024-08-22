Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.71

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 61655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Newmont by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 343,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 128,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

