Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Shares Gap Up to $7.39

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.75. Nexxen International shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 22,058 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $533.52 million, a PE ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International in the second quarter worth $3,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

