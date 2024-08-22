Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,067 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 426.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 8.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 515.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,905 shares of company stock valued at $52,696,429. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of APP opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.