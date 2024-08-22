Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

