Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,061 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,648,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $223.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.15. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

