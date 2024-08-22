Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,888 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,870 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.