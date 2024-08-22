Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,978 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 119.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $150.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $155.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $429,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

