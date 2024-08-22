Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

