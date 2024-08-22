Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

