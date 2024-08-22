Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $46,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,306,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 388,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,047,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.