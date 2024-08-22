Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

ETR opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.