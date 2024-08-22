Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,075 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 425,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,945,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,794,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Several analysts have commented on PK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

