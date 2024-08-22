Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,248 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

