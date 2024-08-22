Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

NYSE FLS opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

