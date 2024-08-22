Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

