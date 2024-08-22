Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 248.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,799 shares of company stock worth $15,192,138. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.3 %

SNA opened at $278.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

