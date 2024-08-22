Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

