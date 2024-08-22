Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

