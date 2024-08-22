Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 208.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after acquiring an additional 495,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,470,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock worth $19,175,193 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

