Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

