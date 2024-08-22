Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 10,860.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Matson by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $133.73 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,208.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,876 shares of company stock worth $12,400,615. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

