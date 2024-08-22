Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

