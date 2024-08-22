Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $347.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.01 and a 200-day moving average of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

