Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Robert Half by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

