Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $283.68 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $198.88 and a 1 year high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

