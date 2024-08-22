Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $4,259,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

