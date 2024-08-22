Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10,344.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3,808.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNL opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

